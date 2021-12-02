UrduPoint.com

SBBWU Celebrates 17th Foundation Day

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 07:36 PM

SBBWU celebrates 17th Foundation Day

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar on Thursday marked its 17th Foundation Day wherein Federal Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul specially participated as chief guest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar on Thursday marked its 17th Foundation Day wherein Federal Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul specially participated as chief guest.

The minister for climate change Zartaj Gul distributed commendation certificates to the high achievers of staff members and faculty of the university for the year 2020 and 2021.

Sharing her remarks she said girls were capable to transform society and it was our aim to prepare them for coming challenges and to make them career oriented individuals.

Addressing on the occasion the Vice Chancellor the varsity Prof Dr Razia Sultana said the university's Research Innovation Commercialization (ORIC) had signed seven Memorandum of Understandings with different organizations to collaborate with the University for the research and exchange programs and to organize conferences.

On the occasion, 41 different stalls were being setup by different organizations, students and affiliated colleges including special stall of Anti-Narcotics Force to create awareness against drug addiction.

Related Topics

Peshawar Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Exchange Women 2020

Recent Stories

Mandatory Vaccination in Germany to Be Introduced ..

Mandatory Vaccination in Germany to Be Introduced in February if Approved - Merk ..

3 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates Borakhel Fruit, Vegetable Mar ..

Minister inaugurates Borakhel Fruit, Vegetable Market at Waziristan

3 minutes ago
 Two drug peddlers held

Two drug peddlers held

3 minutes ago
 US Jobless Claims at 222,000 vs Estimated 240,000 ..

US Jobless Claims at 222,000 vs Estimated 240,000 for Week Ending November 27

3 minutes ago
 KP CM announces establishment of new administrativ ..

KP CM announces establishment of new administrative 'Abaseen' division

3 minutes ago
 HCSTSI President congratulates Prime Minister for ..

HCSTSI President congratulates Prime Minister for achieving revenue target

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.