SBBWU celebrates 17th Foundation Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar on Thursday marked its 17th Foundation Day wherein Federal Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul specially participated as chief guest.

The minister for climate change Zartaj Gul distributed commendation certificates to the high achievers of staff members and faculty of the university for the year 2020 and 2021.

Sharing her remarks she said girls were capable to transform society and it was our aim to prepare them for coming challenges and to make them career oriented individuals.

Addressing on the occasion the Vice Chancellor the varsity Prof Dr Razia Sultana said the university's Research Innovation Commercialization (ORIC) had signed seven Memorandum of Understandings with different organizations to collaborate with the University for the research and exchange programs and to organize conferences.

On the occasion, 41 different stalls were being setup by different organizations, students and affiliated colleges including special stall of Anti-Narcotics Force to create awareness against drug addiction.