SBBWU celebrates armed forces' success against India with patriotic fervor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) community here on Monday showed unwavering support for Pakistan's armed forces following their successful Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos in response to Indian aggression.

Following the guidance of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Safia Ahmed (TI), students, faculty, and staff came together in a powerful display of unity and solidarity.

The event began with a national flag-hoisting ceremony on campus, followed by a well-attended "Youm-e-Tashakkur" (Day of Gratitude) solidarity walk led by Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Farhat Amin. The walk aimed to honor the sacrifices and bravery of Pakistan’s armed forces.

Students donned traditional attire representing all provinces, emphasizing national unity and resilience against divisive propaganda.

A formal ceremony featured impassioned speeches, poetry, and recitations from the Holy Quran, all expressing gratitude and pride in the military's dedication.

Students also created digital posters and placards, and the entire campus observed a minute of silence to condemn Indian aggression.

Prof Dr Safia Ahmed praised the armed forces for their exceptional performance, stating they have uplifted the nation's morale and deserve the nation's full support and respect for their sacrifices.

Dr Farhat Amin lauded the professionalism and historical role of the military in safeguarding Pakistan.

She urged the university community to remain vigilant against enemy narratives and to stand firmly behind the armed forces, recognizing the courage it takes to lay down one’s life in service to the nation.

Quoting the Director General ISPR, she emphasized that the nation's yearning for martyrdom surpasses the enemy’s fear of death, a spirit that unites Pakistan.

The event concluded with a heartfelt prayer by the Chairperson of the Islamiat Department, seeking divine protection and prosperity for Pakistan.