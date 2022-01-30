SBBWU closed due to corona cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) closed due to fear of spread of coronavirus cases here on Sunday.

According to the notification issued by the management of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, the University has been closed till further notice.

It has also been decided that students will take online classes instead of coming to university, the notification said.

The notification said that only vaccinated students and staff will be allowed to enter university after reopening and with closure of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, the number of closures of the universities reached to four in Peshawar so far due to fears of a corona outbreak.