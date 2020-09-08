UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SBBWU Holds Ceremony To Distribute Plants Among Colleges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

SBBWU holds ceremony to distribute plants among colleges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :PESHAWAR, Sept 8 (Pakistan Point news - 8th Sep, 2020 ): Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Tuesday held a ceremony to distribute plants among colleges and educational institutions under its Clean and Green Campus initiative.

Advisor to Chief Minister for Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash was the Chief Guest in the ceremony that among others was attended by academic staff of various colleges, Objective of the ceremony was to distribute plants among colleges to make them clean and green.

Addressing the ceremony, CM aide said that government has taken many steps to further develop educational sector ensure best available educational facilities to students.

He said that government has introduced various courses enabling youth to generate income through internet.

He also upon students to conduct research work in agriculture sector adding they would be given full support and assistance.

CM advisor also planted a sapling to inaugurate tree plantation drive in the varsity to and also participated an awareness creating walk.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Internet Benazir Bhutto Technology Martyrs Shaheed Agriculture Women 2020 Government Best

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed checks on patients in ..

20 minutes ago

Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce discusses p ..

20 minutes ago

ERC delegation inspects life conditions of martyrs ..

35 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Energy Sector enters digital transformat ..

50 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber, Canadian Consulate discuss post-COV ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.