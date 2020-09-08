SBBWU holds ceremony to distribute plants among colleges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :PESHAWAR, Sept 8 (Pakistan Point news - 8th Sep, 2020 ): Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Tuesday held a ceremony to distribute plants among colleges and educational institutions under its Clean and Green Campus initiative.

Advisor to Chief Minister for Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash was the Chief Guest in the ceremony that among others was attended by academic staff of various colleges, Objective of the ceremony was to distribute plants among colleges to make them clean and green.

Addressing the ceremony, CM aide said that government has taken many steps to further develop educational sector ensure best available educational facilities to students.

He said that government has introduced various courses enabling youth to generate income through internet.

He also upon students to conduct research work in agriculture sector adding they would be given full support and assistance.

CM advisor also planted a sapling to inaugurate tree plantation drive in the varsity to and also participated an awareness creating walk.