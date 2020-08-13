SBBWU launches awareness webinar series

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWUP) here Thursday launched awareness webinar series for the prospect students interested to take admission in the university.

The webinar series will take place every Thursday at 11am in order to aware the general public about the series and learning opportunities being offered by the university.

In this regard, the first webinar was held here Thursday at the campus where VC SBBWU, Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana along with the Registrar, Director Administration, Controller Examinations, Provost, Treasurer and Coordinator BS Programs enlightened the audience about their respective domains and the future prospects for the students.

The VC stated, such series was an attempt to make sure that none of the female students miss a chance to acquire higher education especially due to COVID-19 situation.

"It would be make assured that every female across KP and its surrounding areas especially the newly merged areas get a chance to know about the university and its educational opportunities" she stated.

She said the varsity effectively managed online BS, Masters and MS classes and successfully conducted online exams as well.

She said new students would be welcomed in varsity with stabilized condition after coronavirus but if the situation remained same, the varsity will make arrangements for online classes in the next semester online in order to avoid any break in the academic path of the students, she added.

The session lasted for 3 hours where students asked questions about the fee structure, hostel facility, transport facility, career prospects and scholarship opportunities.