UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SBBWU Launches Awareness Webinar Series

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

SBBWU launches awareness webinar series

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWUP) here Thursday launched awareness webinar series for the prospect students interested to take admission in the university.

The webinar series will take place every Thursday at 11am in order to aware the general public about the series and learning opportunities being offered by the university.

In this regard, the first webinar was held here Thursday at the campus where VC SBBWU, Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana along with the Registrar, Director Administration, Controller Examinations, Provost, Treasurer and Coordinator BS Programs enlightened the audience about their respective domains and the future prospects for the students.

The VC stated, such series was an attempt to make sure that none of the female students miss a chance to acquire higher education especially due to COVID-19 situation.

"It would be make assured that every female across KP and its surrounding areas especially the newly merged areas get a chance to know about the university and its educational opportunities" she stated.

She said the varsity effectively managed online BS, Masters and MS classes and successfully conducted online exams as well.

She said new students would be welcomed in varsity with stabilized condition after coronavirus but if the situation remained same, the varsity will make arrangements for online classes in the next semester online in order to avoid any break in the academic path of the students, she added.

The session lasted for 3 hours where students asked questions about the fee structure, hostel facility, transport facility, career prospects and scholarship opportunities.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Education Same Women Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Maldives football associations discuss cooper ..

15 seconds ago

Ministry of Education to launch sports media progr ..

15 minutes ago

PM inaugurates Bus Rapid Transit Project in Peshaw ..

18 minutes ago

Julphar announces 90% increase in sales in Q2 2020

30 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 13 ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan will make strong comeback in remaining Te ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.