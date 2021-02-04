SBBWU notifies conduct of masters final year exams from Feb 8

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar Thursday notified that the upcoming final term examination of masters' program would be conducted from February 8 on campus in both physical and online modes.

A notification issued here said, the students must bring their own electronic gadgets including laptop and mobile phones as per the schedule released by the controller of examination.

The Registrar of the varsity said that as per the survey conducted from the students and Master programs of SBBWU it was decided that the final term examination would be conducted at campus.

The university has directed the concerned departments and officials to make necessary arrangement for the smooth conduct of the examination.

It is to mention here that the students of the women university staged a protest in front of Peshawar Press Club against conduct of physical examinations and they were demanding the exam online.