UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SBBWU Notifies Conduct Of Masters Final Year Exams From Feb 8

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 12:40 PM

SBBWU notifies conduct of masters final year exams from Feb 8

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar Thursday notified that the upcoming final term examination of masters' program would be conducted from February 8 on campus in both physical and online modes.

A notification issued here said, the students must bring their own electronic gadgets including laptop and mobile phones as per the schedule released by the controller of examination.

The Registrar of the varsity said that as per the survey conducted from the students and Master programs of SBBWU it was decided that the final term examination would be conducted at campus.

The university has directed the concerned departments and officials to make necessary arrangement for the smooth conduct of the examination.

It is to mention here that the students of the women university staged a protest in front of Peshawar Press Club against conduct of physical examinations and they were demanding the exam online.

Related Topics

Peshawar Protest Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Mobile February Women From

Recent Stories

Germany reports 14,211 new coronavirus cases

28 minutes ago

Lahore witnesses huge traffic mess due to security ..

43 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sri Lankan President on I ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 4 February 2021

2 hours ago

UAE Press: We must do our part to win the COVID-19 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.