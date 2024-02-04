SBBWU observe Kashmir solidarity day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) on Sunday observed Kashmir Day with a series of informative sessions, impassioned speeches, creative expressions, and thought-provoking discussions aimed at shedding light on the current and historical issues surrounding Kashmir.

The event aimed at reflecting challenges faced by the Kashmiri people.

The commemoration was marked by a solidarity walk in which the Vice Chancellor, faculty, and students actively participated, emphasizing unity and support. Additionally, the session commenced with a moment of silence, symbolizing collective remembrance and respect for the Kashmiri's struggle.

The event was packed with articulate and inspirational speeches, essays and poetry delivered by students who took the stage to share their perspectives on the Kashmir issue. Each of them demonstrated a nuanced understanding of the historical background and the contemporary struggles faced by the people of Kashmir.

The students eloquently voiced their concerns, emphasizing the need for global attention and empathy towards the Kashmiri nation.

Also the Art exhibition and on spot contest, provided a visual representation of the Kashmir issue. Students exhibited their creativity through painting, offering diverse perspectives on the conflict.

A talk was also given by Prof. M Naeem Qazi, Director Area Study Centre, Peshawar emphasizing upon the Role of Youth in the Issue of Kashmir and enlightened the audience with comprehensive overview of the Kashmir issue.

He delved into the religious history, Buddhist civilization, Islamization in Kashmir, the Mughal dynasty, Shalimar in Kashmir, and the Dogra Raj dynasty.

Stressing upon the need for international Organization's attention, the speaker urged support from human rights organizations to address the Kashmir situation and provide relief to the nation.

In a call to action, the speaker particularly highlighted the pivotal role that youth can play in fostering awareness, dialogue, and constructive change in addressing the complex challenges faced by the Kashmiri people.

On the occasion, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Safia Ahmed (T.I) shed light on the Kashmir issue, emphasizing the importance of awareness among students.

She articulated the need for India to allow the Kashmiri nation the freedom to choose between an independent state and joining Pakistan.

She addressed the atrocities committed by the Indian army in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), highlighting the restrictions imposed on Muslims, including the denial of mosque access, confinement of women in their homes, and internet shutdowns.

She acknowledged Pakistan's vital role in advocating for the rights of Kashmiris, praising both the Pakistani army and the public for their active involvement. She commended students for their enthusiastic participation in all Kashmir Day events, encouraged essay competition participants to gear up for inter-university competitions, and expressed appreciation for the organizers' successful observance of Kashmir Day.

