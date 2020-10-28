SBBWU observes arranges walk to express solidarity IIOK Kashmiris

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) here Wednesday observed Kashmir black day to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir and mark protest against the forced occupation of illegally held valley by the Indian security forces

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) here Wednesday observed Kashmir black day to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir and mark protest against the forced occupation of illegally held valley by the Indian security forces.

The University observed one minute silence in honour of those who had lost their lives in the freedom struggle and for their right to self-determination.

Later a panel discussion was held highlighting the changing dynamics of Kashmir conflict and some emerging perspectives. The programme also featured a digital posters exhibition highlighting human rights abuses of the people of Kashmir at the hands of Indian security forces.

At the end of the program a symbolic walk depicting solidarity with the people of Kashmir was carried out wherein a large number of students from different departments of the varsity participated.

Both the guests and students formed a human chain to show solidarity with the Kashmiris.

A panel of experts including Director Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Peshawar Prof. Dr. Babur Shah, Prof. Dr. Minhaj ul Hassan of University of Peshawar, Prof Dr Jehanzeb, Dr Akhter Ali Shah, Prof Dr Fakhar ul islam of Pakistan Studies Director, University of Peshawar highlighted the Kashmir issue in the context of international changing scenario.

Vice Chancellor SBBWU Prof Dr Razia Sultana emphasized on the sensitization of youth towards this issue. She expressed serious concern over the imposed lockdown in held Kashmir.