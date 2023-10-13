Open Menu

SBBWU Observes Int'l Day For Disaster Risk Reduction

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2023 | 04:40 PM

SBBWU observes Int'l Day for Disaster Risk Reduction

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Glacial Lake Outburst Flood-II (GLOF-II) Project and Climate Change, Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Friday celebrated the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.

This is a GCF-funded GLOF-II project, led by UNDP to address the pressing challenge of GLOFs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) due to climate change-induced vulnerabilities.

The event was hosted by SBBWU to ensure gender inclusiveness in disaster risk reduction strategies and recognize the unique role of women in disaster resilience.

The aim of this program is to raise awareness about the significance of disaster risk reduction in KP province and the broader region, to foster collaboration and partnerships among various stakeholders, including government agencies, civil society organizations, academia, and communities.

The event would enhance disaster resilience to empower local communities, particularly women, with knowledge and tools for effective disaster preparedness, response, and recovery and to highlight and showcase best practices and innovative approaches in disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation efforts.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qasim Jan, Minister for Higher Education, Archives and libraries Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the chief guest of the event.

Vice Chancellor, SBBWU Prof. Dr. Safia Ahmad (TI) highlighted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was facing multiple challenges due to the climate change induced threats Including floods, glaciers retreat and the formation of precarious glacial lakes.

She said that these factors were posing threats to thousands of human lives, livelihood and infrastructure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She called for creating awareness about the significance of disaster reduction in province by showcasing innovation and best practices.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qasim Jan, Minister Higher Education, Archives and Libraries Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gave a comprehensive presentation on multiple challenges due to the climate change induced threats.

Dr. Muhammad Qasim Jan, Minister of High education Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Prof. Dr. Safia Ahmad appreciated the efforts of Dr. Hamida, Inchagre Department of History and Pakistan Studies, Tashfeen Zia, Deputy Registrar Affiliation and Monitoring Section, Dr. Sadaf Bashir Incharge Department of Political Science and Sania Siraj Department of Art the entire team on successfully holding of the event.

APP/adi

