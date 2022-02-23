SBBWU organized two-day art, culture exhibition for female students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) in collaboration with Parwan e Khanum Wednesday organized a two-day art and culture exhibition in 'Sethi Haveli' to provide platform for the female artists of Peshawar to showcase their Art work.

Through the joint efforts of Director ORIC, Henna Karamat, CEO consultant and main sponsor of the festival, Sanan Sethi and Directress Peshawar Model school and Colleges, Nighat Mumtaz, the Sethi Haveli has been transformed into an art gallery where more than 200 paintings by students of SBBWU on different topics were picked to showcase the women empowerment, culture and social issues.

Also sculptures, handicrafts and other art material by over 60 female artisans across KP were displayed. Moreover Power-99 Foundation launched a 'Radio Van' which was aimed at promoting and inculcating cultural, art, heritage knowledge among the teenagers of the country.

Also promotional song videos depicting deep culture of all the provinces have been made separately to spread awareness regarding the native foods, architecture and heritage. Minister for Elementary and Secondary education Shahram Tarakai graced the occasion as chief guest.

On the occasion he appreciated the massive initiative taken by both the organizations to encourage female artists. He stated that transforming the old heritage into a platform for showcasing the artwork and culture is an impressive idea and it has added more meaning to the objective of this exhibition.

He also said"The artwork done by the students and all other females is outclass.

" He added that the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana has always been a torch bearer for promoting women empowerment through the years and it was not possible to arrange such meaningful and positive events without a strong vision.

While addressing the audience, Dr. Sultana stated that the entire team has worked very hard to gather female artisans from all over KP and especially our students who have made such wonderful paintings.

She stated"Peshawar is the land of flowers and colors and it has given birth to many outclass artists and talented people who are well known around the globe. We need to provide more platforms to the youth as they are the future of the country." She added"University leaves no stone unturned to provide platform for female students of the university and this event is a result of a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the university and Parwan e Khanum." She also added that females have great potential and the arrangement of such a mega art gallery was a proof of it. And students of SBBWUP were excelling in all the fields and would continue to do so.

Nighat Mumtaz, Representative form Parwan e Khanum and Directress, Peshawar Model School said"Women of KP are exceling and we will provide all platforms where women empowerment may be ensured.""Success comes when men and women support each other,"she added.

The Chief Guest alongwith all the guests and organizers had a visit to the entire art gallery.