SBBWU organizes awareness walk on pivotal role of females in waste management

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The Compost Club of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, (SBBWU) here on Friday organized an awareness walk to highlight the pivotal role of women in waste management, as part of its 'Sustainable Campus Operation' initiative.

The initiative aimed to cultivate a culture of sustainability by empowering women to take leadership roles in waste management practices. The Club sought to harness the potential of female leaders through education, training and community engagement to create a more resilient and environmentally conscious society.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Safia Ahmed said that fostering the female empowerment was a holistic and empowering approach that recognized the pivotal role of women in driving positive change.

“By fostering female empowerment, we not only contribute to sustainable waste practices but also pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable future,” she noted.

The participants of the walk and members of the Compost Club, actively participated in this walk. The guests lauded the sustainability efforts of members of Compost Club by highlighting their collective commitment for a greener future.

The goal of the event was to reduce organic waste on the campus and motivate other academicians to embrace sustainability and recycling practices.

Students from all departments of the varsity participated in the walk by preparing banners from waste materials like plastic and cardboards to display their interest.