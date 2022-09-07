SBBWU organizes day-long training principals of 21 affiliated colleges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) on Wednesday organized a day-long training workshop for principals of 21 affiliated colleges to sensitize them with new set of skills wherein the importance of facts based observation was emphasized instead of the judgmental approach.

The Monitoring and Affiliations Section of SBBWU organized the training while the newly appointed Vice Chancellor, SBBWU Prof Dr Safia Ahmad attended the event as chief guest. The resource person for the training was Assistant Professor Beenish Asmatullah, Department of English Language and Literature.

The resource person focused on classroom observation and teachers' feedback and also discussed the impact of negative feedback on teachers.

The participating principals shared their thoughts regarding the training and viewed that the new perspectives and dynamics of being an administrator were enlightened to them through fact based approach which would help them to assess the faculty with better understanding and also productivity with positive attitude be ensured.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Safia Ahmad while interacting with the principals, listened to their issues and queries and assured that affiliated colleges, being an important and essential part of the university would be facilitated till every extent.

She said that college was the most crucial phase of a student's life and that was the platform from where the students decide about choosing their career path therefore focusing on the quality education at affiliated colleges was top priority of the varsity.

Dr Safia said that due to the reason SBBWU was focusing on providing training opportunities to not only the faculty members of affiliated colleges but to the Principals of affiliated colleges as well.

She also said that SBBWU believes that the women colleges must be supported especially those belonging to the remote areas of KP to ensure all the female youth of KP acquires quality higher education.

She assured to hold exclusive meetings with the principals in future to address the issues related to affiliated colleges through mutual understanding.