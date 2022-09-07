UrduPoint.com

SBBWU Organizes Day-long Training Principals Of 21 Affiliated Colleges

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2022 | 06:20 PM

SBBWU organizes day-long training principals of 21 affiliated colleges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) on Wednesday organized a day-long training workshop for principals of 21 affiliated colleges to sensitize them with new set of skills wherein the importance of facts based observation was emphasized instead of the judgmental approach.

The Monitoring and Affiliations Section of SBBWU organized the training while the newly appointed Vice Chancellor, SBBWU Prof Dr Safia Ahmad attended the event as chief guest. The resource person for the training was Assistant Professor Beenish Asmatullah, Department of English Language and Literature.

The resource person focused on classroom observation and teachers' feedback and also discussed the impact of negative feedback on teachers.

The participating principals shared their thoughts regarding the training and viewed that the new perspectives and dynamics of being an administrator were enlightened to them through fact based approach which would help them to assess the faculty with better understanding and also productivity with positive attitude be ensured.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Safia Ahmad while interacting with the principals, listened to their issues and queries and assured that affiliated colleges, being an important and essential part of the university would be facilitated till every extent.

She said that college was the most crucial phase of a student's life and that was the platform from where the students decide about choosing their career path therefore focusing on the quality education at affiliated colleges was top priority of the varsity.

Dr Safia said that due to the reason SBBWU was focusing on providing training opportunities to not only the faculty members of affiliated colleges but to the Principals of affiliated colleges as well.

She also said that SBBWU believes that the women colleges must be supported especially those belonging to the remote areas of KP to ensure all the female youth of KP acquires quality higher education.

She assured to hold exclusive meetings with the principals in future to address the issues related to affiliated colleges through mutual understanding.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Education Student Women Event All From Top

Recent Stories

Cotton prices go historic high of Rs20,000 per mau ..

Cotton prices go historic high of Rs20,000 per maund

13 minutes ago
 18 more people die as floods wreak havoc in Pakist ..

18 more people die as floods wreak havoc in Pakistan: NDMA

24 minutes ago
 Neither meant to threaten lady judge nor could he ..

Neither meant to threaten lady judge nor could he think of it: Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC ..

Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC men's rankings

3 hours ago
 Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected ..

Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected areas

4 hours ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.