SBBWU, PDF, Rotary International organizes Polio Eradication Awareness Day

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women's University (SBBWU) Peshawar in collaboration with Pakistan Development Foundation and Rotary International Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Thursday organized Polio Eradication Awareness Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women's University (SBBWU) Peshawar in collaboration with Pakistan Development Foundation and Rotary International Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Thursday organized Polio Eradication Awareness Day.

This event was attended by Prof. Dr. Riaz Anwar, Caretaker Minister for Health, Vice Chancellor SBBWU Prof. Dr Safia Ahme, Muhammad Bilal Sethi, Chairman Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF), Muhammad Zeeshan Khan, Deputy Secretary Health, Khurshid Khan, Goodwill Polio Ambassador Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker health minister appreciated the efforts of PDF, and SBBWU for polio eradication. He said that the government is incessantly working to wipe out the crippling disease of polio from society and added that it is our collective responsibility to eliminate polio from the country.

Addressing the event Chairman PDF, Muhammad Bilal Sethi protested the brutal killing of a student of Edwardes College Peshawar in a mobile snatching case and tied a black ribbon on his arm. He also urged the government to take steps to stop the occurrence of these incidents in future.

Caretaker minister and Vice Chancellor Safia Ahmed also condemned the sad incident and said that justice would be provided to the family of the student. Vice-Chancellor SBBWU also highlighted how polio is affecting individuals stressing society to play its role in combating polio.