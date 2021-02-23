SBBWU Senate meeting approves annual budgets

The seventh senate meeting of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman Tuesday approved annual budgets of 2018-19 and 2019-2020

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor SBBWU, Dr. Razia Sultana briefed the senate meeting about overall performance of the university and its administrative affairs.

She also shared the details of endowment fund of Rs. 95 million and pension fund of Rs. 180 million.

Participants of the meeting were also informed about action taken against PhD scholars who have not returned to country, publications of research papers and five-year plan.

Governor appreciated the efforts of varsity administration for saving pension and endowment funds and said that government desires to ensure conducive environment for students studying in institutions of higher education.

The meeting among others was attended by CM Special Assistant on Higher Education, Kamran Bangash, Secretary Higher Education, Daud Khan, Additional Secretary Finance and Safeer Ahmad.