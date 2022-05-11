UrduPoint.com

SBBWUP Holds Awareness Session In Connection With World Thalassemia Day

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2022 | 07:39 PM

SBBWUP holds awareness session in connection with World Thalassemia Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Zoology Department Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWUP) organized a session in connection with World Thalassemia Day with an aim to create awareness among students and general public about the ailment.

Dr. Rabia Ijaz, In Charge Zoology Department briefed the audience about the disease, its causes and symptoms especially with reference to the children.

She said that the disorder was becoming common among children and led to fatal results due to abnormality and deficiency in hemoglobin production in the human body, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

She said that disorder was affecting lives of children and the main symptoms included slow growth in children, wide or brittle bones, fatigue, weakness, heart diseases, digestion issues etc.

The patients required regular blood infusions, surgery, bone marrow transplant etc, she added.

