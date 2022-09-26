SBBWUP holds international seminar on 'Regional Connectivity: Central Asian Perspective'

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWUP) Department of Political Science, in collaboration with Area Study Centre, University of Peshawar on Monday organized a one-day international seminar on "Regional Connectivity: Central Asian Perspective", in which four scholars from Central Asian Republics (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan) participated as guest speakers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWUP) Department of Political Science, in collaboration with Area Study Centre, University of Peshawar on Monday organized a one-day international seminar on "Regional Connectivity: Central Asian Perspective", in which four scholars from Central Asian Republics (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan) participated as guest speakers.

These scholars were hosted by the Area Study Centre (Russia, China and Central Asia), University of Peshawar for four-week research programme.

Prior to the seminar, the delegation of Central Asian scholars along with the faculty members of Area Study Centre and Department of Political Science, SBBWU, Peshawar had a meeting with the Vice Chancellor SBBWUP, Prof. Dr Safia Ahmed and discussed various aspects of the regional connectivity between Pakistan and Central Asia.

The Vice Chancellor discussed opportunities related to educational, research collaborations and academic exchanges for students and faculty between SBBWU and academic institutions of Central Asian states (CARs).

The delegates also visited various departments of the institute.

The seminar started with the presentation of Ibrokhimov I. Feruzbek, Senior Research Fellow at the Information-analytical Center for International Relations (IACIR) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Uzbekistan.

He highlighted the development projects between Pakistan and Central Asian states. He shared that some of these projects would end by 2025 which will further enhance connectivity between Pakistan and Central Asian states.

Almas Tussipzanov, Chief Expert, Centre for Analysis and Prognosis "Open World", Kazakhstan emphasized on extended efforts for increasing people-to-people contact. He also underlined women's role in this regard particularly in the field of business and education.

Muhammadsaidzoda Abubakar, Specialist, Department of the Regional Security Issues Studies, Centre for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, talked about CASA -1000 electricity project.

He said that it would not only resolve Pakistan's energy needs but would also open up Pakistan's market to Central Asia.

Abai Zurdinov, Researcher at Department of IR and Law, Diplomatic academy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic highlighted educational exchange opportunities and increased trade linkages between the two countries.

Dr Muhammad Ali Dinakhel, Research Associate, Area Study Centre focused on the shared literary, linguistic and historical links between the two regions.

Dr Sadaf Bashir, Head of the Department of Political Science, SBBWUP emphasized that digital connectivity would play an instrumental role in promoting regional cooperation and connectivity, whereas Dr Zarmina Baloch, Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science SBBWUP expressed hope that the event would play a vital role in promoting regional connectivity between Pakistan and Central Asia.