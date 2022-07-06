SBBWUP holds seminar on 'Knowledge for Economic Gross'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar (SBBWUP) on Wednesday arranged a day-long interactive session on "Knowledge for Economic Gross" for research students of various departments.

Spouse of Egyptian Ambassador Aalia Sarwat El Sarafi was the guest speaker who talked about "Knowledge based Economy: Competitiveness, Innovation & Entrepreneurship." said that Muslim countries share culture similarity and they should unite and collectively take part in progress and advancement of each other which was only possible with knowledge sharing.

She said that Sheheed Benazir Bhutto being the first woman leader among Muslin world was a role model women with progressive mindset.

She stated that Egypt was also progressing very fast and added that both the countries should create mutual platforms to exchange knowledge.

She also emphasized on entrepreneurial awareness as the emerging youth must be self-sufficient to provide for themselves. Vice Chancellor SBBWUP Dr. Safia Ahmed said that university students were very energetic and curious to attain new knowledge. "We provide quality and up-to-date knowledge to our students and enabling them to initiate their own innovative ideas.