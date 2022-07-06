UrduPoint.com

SBBWUP Holds Seminar On 'Knowledge For Economic Gross'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2022 | 08:08 PM

SBBWUP holds seminar on 'Knowledge for Economic Gross'

The Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar (SBBWUP) on Wednesday arranged a day-long interactive session on "Knowledge for Economic Gross" for research students of various departments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar (SBBWUP) on Wednesday arranged a day-long interactive session on "Knowledge for Economic Gross" for research students of various departments.

Spouse of Egyptian Ambassador Aalia Sarwat El Sarafi was the guest speaker who talked about "Knowledge based Economy: Competitiveness, Innovation & Entrepreneurship." said that Muslim countries share culture similarity and they should unite and collectively take part in progress and advancement of each other which was only possible with knowledge sharing.

She said that Sheheed Benazir Bhutto being the first woman leader among Muslin world was a role model women with progressive mindset.

She stated that Egypt was also progressing very fast and added that both the countries should create mutual platforms to exchange knowledge.

She also emphasized on entrepreneurial awareness as the emerging youth must be self-sufficient to provide for themselves. Vice Chancellor SBBWUP Dr. Safia Ahmed said that university students were very energetic and curious to attain new knowledge. "We provide quality and up-to-date knowledge to our students and enabling them to initiate their own innovative ideas.

Related Topics

Peshawar World Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Exchange Egypt Progress Women National University Muslim Share

Recent Stories

Holland Ambassador visits National hockey stadium

Holland Ambassador visits National hockey stadium

53 seconds ago
 Four Chinese national football teams to train abro ..

Four Chinese national football teams to train abroad

55 seconds ago
 KP govt announces Eid-ul-Adha holidays from July 8 ..

KP govt announces Eid-ul-Adha holidays from July 8 to 12th

56 seconds ago
 China-Caribbean development center inaugurated in ..

China-Caribbean development center inaugurated in Jinan

59 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz reviews monsoon arran ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz reviews monsoon arrangements

5 minutes ago
 IG Punjab directs to beef up security arrangements ..

IG Punjab directs to beef up security arrangements in Murree

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.