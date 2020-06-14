UrduPoint.com
SBBWUP To Start Online Classes From June 15

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWUP) in a meeting of Academic Council approved 377 courses and announced that regular Online Classes would start from June 15.

A special meeting of Academic Council was held the other day under the chairmanship of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana besides three external members including Prof. Dr. Zia ul Qayyum Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad. Dr. Muhammad Mohsin Khan Director Institute of Management Sciences Peshawar, Dr. Saleem ur Rehman Vice Chancellor Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology Peshawar attended the meeting.

The Vice Chancellor Dr Razia Sultana and members of Academic Council briefed the external members for Online Readiness on different aspects of the program like quality of courses,library,technology and faculty training.

The guidelines regarding online education for teaching, admission, examination, evaluation of performance and monitoring have been developed and placed before the council for consideration and approval.

In addition to this total of 377 courses being offered in different disciplines of university were placed before the Council for certification.

The council ensured all the guidelines and necessary parameters for online education and found as per criteria advised by Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The Council approved all the provided guidelines and 377 courses for Online Classes with minor modifications and corrections.

In the wake of uncertain situation due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the universities have been asked by HEC to prepare themselves to transition to online classes and online interaction as quickly as possible and to complete course work of the current semesters.

