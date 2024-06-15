Open Menu

SBBWUP's GYM Club Organises Visit To Promote Environmental Awareness, Cultural Heritage In Swat

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2024 | 03:20 PM

SBBWUP's GYM Club organises visit to promote environmental awareness, cultural heritage in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The GYM Club of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWUP), in collaboration with the Forest Department, Archaeology and Museum Department, and District Administration Swat on Saturday organised a two-day visit to promote environmental awareness and preserve cultural heritage in Swat Valley.

The initiative featured a series of activities including a cleanliness drive, a plantation campaign, and guided tours of historical and archaeological sites such as Barikot, Shingardar Stupa and Swat Museum.

Participants gained insights into the impact of climate change on cultural heritage and the significance of adopting eco-friendly tourism practices.

The event aimed to instil environmental consciousness and stewardship among students and local communities, advocating for a sustainable future for the region.

Led by Vice Chancellor Dr Safia Ahmad (T.I) and her team, the event received commendation from the District Government and collaborating departments.

The chief organiser and focal person of the GYM Club, Dr Faiza Tawab, along with organisers Dr Naila Inayat, Dr Hamida Bibi, Tashfeen Zia and Saira Khan, played pivotal roles in ensuring the success of the initiative.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Swat Visit Tours Barikot Saira Khan Women Event From Government

Recent Stories

Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers ..

Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25

19 minutes ago
 NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

3 hours ago
 Pakistan team to face changes after poor performan ..

Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Govt stands with police against terrorism for dura ..

Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..

15 hours ago
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

16 hours ago
 Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start p ..

Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks

16 hours ago
 PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ detail ..

PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details

16 hours ago
 DC announces mega sports event as young athletes g ..

DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory

16 hours ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tari ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity

16 hours ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan