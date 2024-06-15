- Home
Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2024 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The GYM Club of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWUP), in collaboration with the Forest Department, Archaeology and Museum Department, and District Administration Swat on Saturday organised a two-day visit to promote environmental awareness and preserve cultural heritage in Swat Valley.
The initiative featured a series of activities including a cleanliness drive, a plantation campaign, and guided tours of historical and archaeological sites such as Barikot, Shingardar Stupa and Swat Museum.
Participants gained insights into the impact of climate change on cultural heritage and the significance of adopting eco-friendly tourism practices.
The event aimed to instil environmental consciousness and stewardship among students and local communities, advocating for a sustainable future for the region.
Led by Vice Chancellor Dr Safia Ahmad (T.I) and her team, the event received commendation from the District Government and collaborating departments.
The chief organiser and focal person of the GYM Club, Dr Faiza Tawab, along with organisers Dr Naila Inayat, Dr Hamida Bibi, Tashfeen Zia and Saira Khan, played pivotal roles in ensuring the success of the initiative.
