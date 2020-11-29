UrduPoint.com
SBC Hold Elections To Elect 5 District Members

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 12:01 AM

SBC hold elections to elect 5 district members

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :The Sindh Bar Council's elections to elect 5 members from the districts of Hyderabad division were held on Saturday.  According to the Returning Officer, as many as 2,488 lawyers were registered to vote but as per the unofficial results around 1,600 votes were cast.

The polling began at 9:00 a.m. and concluded at 5:00 p.m.

   The unofficial results put advocates Sajjad Hussain Chandio, Ayaz Rajpar, Ayaz Tunio, Mian Taj Muhammad Keerio, Waseem Shah, Fazil Hussain Jamali and Sachal Aiwan in the lead.  Some 5 booths were set up in Hyderabad district for the 3 seats from Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiari and Tando Allahyar districts for which 22 candidates landed in the electoral fray.   For the one seat each of Jamshoro-Dadu and Thatta-Badin districts 12 lawyers took part in the election

