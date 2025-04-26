SBC Issues Final List Of Candidates For SHCBA Hyderabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2025 | 06:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The Sindh Bar Council (SBC) has declared the final list of the contesting candidates for 6 seats of office bearers and 7 of Member Managing Committee (MMC) of Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad.
As per the final list issued here on Saturday, advocates Ishrat Ali Lohar, Khuba Bux Laghari alias KB and Muhammad Sachal R Awan are contesting for the slot of President.
For the seats of Vice President and General Secretary advocates Muhammad Hassan Chandio and Nisar Ahmed Channa as well as advocates Imran Ali Borano, Israr Hussain Chang, Muhammad Suleman Unar and Syed Shahzad Ali Shah have landed in the electoral fray.
The lawyers Ghulam Ali Talpur, Nazar Muhammad Paryhar, Sattar Iqbal Panhwar and Zulfiqar Ali Chandio are contending for the position of Joint Secretary while advocates Agha Waqar Ahmed and Zain-ul-Abedin Sahito are running for the library Secretary.
There are 5 candidates for the seat of Treasurer and 12 for the seats of the MMC.
Recent Stories
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSUET bears name of true beacon of light: HEC chairman2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan hosts first ever AI Courtroom Integration Competition2 minutes ago
-
Bogie of Allama Iqbal Express derails near Kotri2 minutes ago
-
SBC issues final list of candidates for SHCBA Hyderabad2 minutes ago
-
CM reviews progress on Air Punjab, bullet train project2 minutes ago
-
5 brick-kilns sealed in Pasrur12 minutes ago
-
Leghari terms India's Indus Water Treaty suspension statement childish, illegal12 minutes ago
-
Six including lady constable killed in separate firing incidents12 minutes ago
-
DPM, Egyptian FM discuss regional developments32 minutes ago
-
Light rain, wind predicted for upper parts of KP32 minutes ago
-
Shazia Marri once again condemns Modi govt's provocative actions42 minutes ago
-
QAU once again crowned Pakistan’s top university42 minutes ago