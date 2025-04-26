SBC issues final list of candidates for SHCBA Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The Sindh Bar Council (SBC) has declared the final list of the contesting candidates for 6 seats of office bearers and 7 of Member Managing Committee (MMC) of Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad.

As per the final list issued here on Saturday, advocates Ishrat Ali Lohar, Khuba Bux Laghari alias KB and Muhammad Sachal R Awan are contesting for the slot of President.

For the seats of Vice President and General Secretary advocates Muhammad Hassan Chandio and Nisar Ahmed Channa as well as advocates Imran Ali Borano, Israr Hussain Chang, Muhammad Suleman Unar and Syed Shahzad Ali Shah have landed in the electoral fray.

The lawyers Ghulam Ali Talpur, Nazar Muhammad Paryhar, Sattar Iqbal Panhwar and Zulfiqar Ali Chandio are contending for the position of Joint Secretary while advocates Agha Waqar Ahmed and Zain-ul-Abedin Sahito are running for the library Secretary.

There are 5 candidates for the seat of Treasurer and 12 for the seats of the MMC.