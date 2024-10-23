SBC, SHCBA welcome nomination of Justice Yahya Afridi as CJP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Sindh Bar Council (SBC) and Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) welcomed the nomination of Justice Yahya Afridi as next Chief Justice of Pakistan, terming it a major advantage for the judiciary and the nation as a whole.

The Acting Secretary General Sindh Bar Council Rustam Bhutto on Wednesday hailed the nominal of Justice Yahya Afridi as next Chief Justice of Pakistan and noted that he had remarkable wisdom and also man of character.

In a statement issued by the Sindh Bar Council, Rustam Bhutto said Justice Afridi possessed the strength of understanding the law in such a way that achieves fairness and justice making him an ideal individual for this critical role.

The SBC statement expressed the hope for a positive change in Pakistan's judicial context that Justice Afridi would bring.

Meanwhile, Sindh High Court Bar Association also warmly welcomed the nomination, calling Justice Afridi, an ideal candidate for this critical role.

Justice Yahya Afridi is not only an exemplary human being but also a distinguished jurist, renowned for his unmatched vision and legal acumen, SHCBA statement said.