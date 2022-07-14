UrduPoint.com

SBCA, Admin South Expedites Action Against Building Declared As Dangerous

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and the administration district South continued joint operations for evacuation and subsequent demolition of 430 buildings declared dangerous in South District

The campaign against dangerous buildings is expedited in view of possible monsoon rains, said a statement on Thursday.

The action against dangerous structures is being taken in coordination with the SBCA.

Deputy Commissioner South Capt. (Retd) Abdul Sattar Issani has appealed to the residents of these dangerous buildings to cooperate with the administration and evacuate the buildings to avoid any accidents.

The district administration is ready to cooperate with the people in every possible way, he said.

