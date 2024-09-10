SBCA Advises Public To Verify Projects Before Booking
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2024 | 11:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Hyderabad Region has declared that M/s Dua Builders and Developers have not yet obtained (NOC or approval for the sale of their project "Dua Icon," located in Qasimabad, Hyderabad, and the project is being advertised in print media, and unauthorized bookings have begun.
According to SBCA regulations, it is mandatory to obtain an NOC from the authority before initiating any advertising or bookings for a construction project or plot scheme. The actions of the project's owners/sponsors are in violation of the Sindh Building Control Ordinance 1979/82, and the SBCA has initiated legal action against the project.
According to a handout, the public was advised, in their own interest, to verify details with the SBCA Regional Office, before making any bookings or purchases. The authority will not mediate in any disputes or transactions regarding the project.
