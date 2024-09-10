Open Menu

SBCA Advises Public To Verify Projects Before Booking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2024 | 11:30 PM

SBCA advises public to verify projects before booking

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Hyderabad Region has declared that M/s Dua Builders and Developers have not yet obtained (NOC or approval for the sale of their project "Dua Icon," located in Qasimabad, Hyderabad, and the project is being advertised in print media, and unauthorized bookings have begun.

According to SBCA regulations, it is mandatory to obtain an NOC from the authority before initiating any advertising or bookings for a construction project or plot scheme. The actions of the project's owners/sponsors are in violation of the Sindh Building Control Ordinance 1979/82, and the SBCA has initiated legal action against the project.

According to a handout, the public was advised, in their own interest, to verify details with the SBCA Regional Office, before making any bookings or purchases. The authority will not mediate in any disputes or transactions regarding the project.

Related Topics

Sindh Noc Sale Hyderabad Qasimabad Media From

Recent Stories

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

47 minutes ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

4 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

6 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

7 hours ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

8 hours ago
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

9 hours ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

10 hours ago
 Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

10 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

11 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

11 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan