SBCA asked to complete survey of damaged buildings: Submit report within 48 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ):Sindh Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning, Najam Ahmad Shah said that the concerned town officers of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) are directed to submit full details of the dilapidated buildings in his area with in 48 hours and detailed briefing will be taken from the Director General SBCA afterwards.

No negligence in this regard will be accepted and no excuse will be obliged, he added.

He was addressing a high-level meeting at the office of the SBCA in which he was accompanied by Additional Secretary Housing and Town Planning Jamaluddin Jalalani.

He said that no compromise on human lives and lives lost in collapsed buildings is a great loss. The trend of collapsing buildings is not acceptable in any case, the loss of human lives and property is very unfortunate, he added.

The Sindh LG Secretary inspected in detail all the departments, laws and organizational structure of the SBCA as well as obtained information on the scope and powers of the Authority.

Najam said that all officers and departments of SBCA should focus on improving their performance, transparency and ensure timely completion of projects in all cases.

Najam directed the DG SBCA to be fully aware of the legal action being taken against the illegal buildings, compile performance statistics from time to time and correct irregularities.

He said that the patrons, owners and facilitators of illegal buildings should be stopped immediately. Legal powers and jurisdiction should be used to the fullest and positively and no pressure will be accepted, he added.

The Secretary LG said that construction NOC and QR codes should be advertised on every building under construction from start to completion via large board, and details of floors to be constructed, covered area and other information should also be made public so that illegal buildings and the trend of illegal floors can be rooted out.

The Sindh LG Secretary clarified that the SBCA should launch a mobile application for the convenience of the people and use social networking websites and modern technology for proper publicity of legal projects so that the public could be save from scams.

Later, Najam Ahmad Shah visited various departments and public counters of SBCA.

On this occasion, Najam Shah interacted with the people, asked them about the available facilities and also reviewed the performance of the officers.