UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SBCA Asked To Get Vacated All 382 Buildings Declared Dangerous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 05:31 PM

SBCA asked to get vacated all 382 buildings declared dangerous

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani, in pursuance of the Supreme Court orders, on Tuesday asked the Sindh Buildings Control Authority (SBCA) to get vacated all 382 buildings notified as dangerous and unsafe

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani, in pursuance of the Supreme Court orders, on Tuesday asked the Sindh Buildings Control Authority (SBCA) to get vacated all 382 buildings notified as dangerous and unsafe.

The properties declared unfit to be inhabited by people by the SBCA itself were yet to be fully vacated by many of the residents and that was despite the orders of the Supreme Court, he said while chairing a meeting in that regard.

The commissioner directed Deputy Commissioner Karachi-South Irshad Ali to coordinate with Additional Deputy Director Dangerous Buildings (SBCA), senior officials of district municipal corporations and Cantonment Boards, Karachi Development Authority and other stakeholders.

He also urged the officials to ensure that marriage halls established on the residential plots were duly closed.

Shallwani said action be taken jointly by the district administration and the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Supreme Court Marriage All

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat’s work is amazing,” says Gippy G ..

11 minutes ago

Dutch farm dad 'beat bad spirits out of kids'

3 minutes ago

GB Govt notifies reshuffle in administration

3 minutes ago

Release of trader leader Yaseen Khan demanded

3 minutes ago

AKUH and PBS partner to support therapy of cancer ..

34 seconds ago

Speaker directs resolution of land dispute between ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.