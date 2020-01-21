SBCA asked to get vacated all 382 buildings declared dangerous

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani, in pursuance of the Supreme Court orders, on Tuesday asked the Sindh Buildings Control Authority (SBCA) to get vacated all 382 buildings notified as dangerous and unsafe.

The properties declared unfit to be inhabited by people by the SBCA itself were yet to be fully vacated by many of the residents and that was despite the orders of the Supreme Court, he said while chairing a meeting in that regard.

The commissioner directed Deputy Commissioner Karachi-South Irshad Ali to coordinate with Additional Deputy Director Dangerous Buildings (SBCA), senior officials of district municipal corporations and Cantonment Boards, Karachi Development Authority and other stakeholders.

He also urged the officials to ensure that marriage halls established on the residential plots were duly closed.

Shallwani said action be taken jointly by the district administration and the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).