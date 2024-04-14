SBCA Campaigns For Evacuation From Dangerous Buildings In View Of Rains
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has launched a public awareness campaign in the wake of ongoing rains and in pursuance of the notification for rain emergency by the Commissioner Karachi.
SBCA has started its campaign for public awareness regarding dangerous buildings, a communique said.
SBCA teams carrying panaflex/sign board for public awareness were dispatched early in the morning.
They will make public announcements for evacuation from dangerous buildings, particularly in old city areas.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
A young man dies by touching current carrying string2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan concerned over ongoing developments in ME, calls for restraint2 minutes ago
-
One person killed, another hurt in road mishap2 minutes ago
-
Rural Transformation: Domestic “Tandoor” culture fades in south Punjab3 minutes ago
-
ICP ensures foolproof security during Eid holidays3 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order16 hours ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightning16 hours ago
-
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof16 hours ago
-
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah16 hours ago
-
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur16 hours ago
-
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing16 hours ago
-
Railways facilitates 2,400 Indian Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi celebrations16 hours ago