Open Menu

SBCA Campaigns For Evacuation From Dangerous Buildings In View Of Rains

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM

SBCA campaigns for evacuation from dangerous buildings in view of rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has launched a public awareness campaign in the wake of ongoing rains and in pursuance of the notification for rain emergency by the Commissioner Karachi.

SBCA has started its campaign for public awareness regarding dangerous buildings, a communique said.

SBCA teams carrying panaflex/sign board for public awareness were dispatched early in the morning.

They will make public announcements for evacuation from dangerous buildings, particularly in old city areas.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh From Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

6 hours ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

17 hours ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

16 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

16 hours ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

16 hours ago
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

16 hours ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

16 hours ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

16 hours ago
 PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

16 hours ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

16 hours ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan