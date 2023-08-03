Open Menu

SBCA Chief Directs Officers To Take Action Against Illegal Constructions

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2023 | 09:45 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Director General Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Muhammad Yasin Shar on Thursday directed the concerned officers to take immediate action on the complaints against illegal constructions, and to resolve the pending cases on the basis of merit.

He said this during a surprise visit to the One Window Complaint Cell set up in the SBCA office here.

On this occasion, the concerned officers briefed the DG SBCA regarding the online complaints furnished by the citizens against the illegal constructions.

Yasir Shar said that people involved in illegal constructions will not be spared under any circumstances and actions are being taken against illegal portions in Karachi on a daily basis.

The in-charge of One Window Complaint Cell, while giving a briefing, said that online complaints submitted by citizens against illegal constructions are being monitored and resolved on a daily basis.

