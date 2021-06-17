SBCA declares 10 housing schemes in Jamshoro district illegal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has declared 10 housing schemes in Jamshoro district illegal because the builders and sponsors have started booking properties in those schemes without obtaining no objection certificate (NOC) from the authority.

The SBCA's spokesman Salman Yousuf informed here on Thursday that the authority would also take action against those projects under Sindh Building Control Ordinance 1979 and 1982.

The SBCA also advised people against making investments in those schemes.

The authority asked people to verify the housing schemes from the SBCA before booking their plots, bungalows and commercial properties in such schemes.

National Industrial Hub, Aamna City, Zainab Town, Sehwan Sarkar City, Al Manzar Garden, Al Wahid City, Zehra Town, Khurasan Garden, Mehdi City and Al Manzar Garden VIP housing schemes are among those declared unlawful by the SBCA.