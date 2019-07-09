SBCA demolishes various illegal constructions in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on Tuesday claimed to have demolished various illegal constructions including commercial constructions over residential plots in different areas of the megalopolis.

In a statement, the SBCA claimed that its demolition squad in compliance to the directives of its chief Zafar Ahsan demolished illegal constructions including illegal shops, partitions, rolling shutters, shades, walls, RCC roofs, columns and others.

The operations were conducted in areas including Saddar Town, Garden West, North Nazimabad Town, Liaquatabad Town, Shah Faisal Town, Malir Town and Gulberg Town.

The operations were supervised by the Deputy and Assistant Building Directors and Demolition Officers while to maintain law and order SBCA Police Force officers and personnel were also present.

The provincial building control authority has advised general public not to invest their money in illegal constructions as many of the culprits were looting citizens by constructing commercial plazas over residential plots.

The SBCA has warned all involved in illegal constructions ofstrict legal action including registration of FIRs.