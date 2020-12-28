SBCA directed to issue NOC to ABAD members forthwith

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government and Forests Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has directed Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to issue NOC to members of ABAD, who have completed formalities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government and Forests Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has directed Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to issue NOC to members of ABAD, who have completed formalities.

The Provincial Minister stated this while presiding over an important meeting of Sindh Building Control Authority on Monday at SBCA main Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by DG Sindh Building Control Authority Shamsuddin Soomro, representatives of ABAD and officers concerned, said a communiqu.

A detailed briefing was also given to the Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on various important matters of SBCA.

He directed that decisions should be made on priority basis on the files of ABAD members. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah directed that facility of one window operation should also be improved further.