SBCA Employees On Protest Against Termination Of Contract Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

SBCA employees on protest against termination of contract services

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The contract and work charge employees of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) here Tuesday staged a protest rally against termination of contract employment and demanded restoration of their services and early payment of outstanding salaries.

The affected employees of SBCA led by Gulfam Qaimkhani, Sayed Mansoor Ali and others organized a protest demonstration opposite the local press club and said they were working with SBCA since the last eight years but neither their contract was extended nor services were regularized.

The SBCA management had paid salaries and extended contract of only 53 employees on the basis of favoritism and refused to extend contract of rest of the employees, they said and warned that if their salary would not be paid and contract not extended before Eid they they will expend their protest movement.

