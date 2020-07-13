SBCA employees protest against termination of contract services

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The contract and work charge employees of Sindh Building Control Authority here Monday staged a protest demonstration against termination of their contracts and demanded for early payment of outstanding salaries.

Adressing the affected employees of Sindh Building Control Authority here outside the local press club, Gulfam Qaimkhani, Syed Mansoor Ali and others said they had been working with the SBCA for the last eight years but neither their contracts were extended nor services were regularized.

They alleged that the SBCA management had paid salaries and extended contracts of only 53 employees on the basis of favoritism and rendered the rest jobless. They warned that they would hold a protest outside the Chief Minister house at Karachi if their contracts were not extended or 13-month salaries not paid.