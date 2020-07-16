SBCA employees protest against termination of contract services

The contract and work charge employees of Sindh Building Control Authority here Thursday held a protest demonstration against termination of contract employment and demanded restoration of their services and payment of outstanding salaries at the earliest

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The contract and work charge employees of Sindh Building Control Authority here Thursday held a protest demonstration against termination of contract employment and demanded restoration of their services and payment of outstanding salaries at the earliest.

The affected employees of Sindh Building Control Authority led by Gulfam Qaimkhani, Sayed Mansoor Ali and others organized a protest demonstration in front of the local press club and said they were working with SBCA since the last eight years but neither their contract was extended nor services were regularized.

The SBCA management have paid salaries and extended contract of only 53 employees on the basis of favouritism and refused to extend contract of rest of the employees, they said and warned that if their salary would not be paid and contract not extended they will expend their protest movement and stage protest outside Chief Minister house at Karachi.