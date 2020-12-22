UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SBCA Employees Stage Protest For Restoration Of Employment

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 06:30 PM

SBCA employees stage protest for restoration of employment

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The work charge employees of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) here Tuesday staged protest demonstration against termination of their employment and demanded an early restoration of services and payment of 19 months outstanding salaries.

The protesting work charge employees led by Gulfam Qaimkhani, Muhammad Akhtar, Naeem Ayub, Syed Mansoor Ahmed and others said they had been working in SBCA since last 08 years but recently their services had been terminated on the basis of inquiry report.

The services of 57 employees have been terminated while contract of 54 employees was extended, they said.

The affected employees said that they had not been paid their salaries since last 19 months due to which their families were facing financial hardship.

They called upon Sindh Chief Minister and the higher authorities of SBCA to reconsider their cases and restore their service on immediate basis failing which they would have no other option but to expedite their struggle for acceptance of their just demands.

Related Topics

Sindh Protest Chief Minister Employment

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan turns 36, thanks fans for birthday wis ..

43 minutes ago

Zulfi Bukhari denies visit to Israel

60 minutes ago

Sultan bin Mohammed chairs SEC meeting

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy sharpens focus on Circular Economy i ..

1 hour ago

PA Speaker questions why funds for Wazirabad Insti ..

1 hour ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Regent of Pa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.