SBCA Employees Stage Protest Rally Against Termination Of Contract Services

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:38 PM

SBCA employees stage protest rally against termination of contract services

The contract and work charge employees of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) here Thursday staged a protest rally against termination of contract employment and demanded restoration of their services and early payment of outstanding salaries

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The contract and work charge employees of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) here Thursday staged a protest rally against termination of contract employment and demanded restoration of their services and early payment of outstanding salaries.

The affected employees of SBCA led by Gulfam Qaimkhani, Naeem, Ayub, Sayed Mansoor Ali and others organized protest demonstration opposite local press club and said they were working with SBCA since last eight years but neither their contract was extended nor services were regularized.

The SBCA management have paid salaries and extended contract of only 53 employees on the basis of favouritism and refused to extend contract of rest of the employees, they said and warned that if their salary would not be paid and contract not extended they will extend their protest movement and stage protest outside Chief Minister house at Karachi.

More Stories From Pakistan

