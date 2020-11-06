UrduPoint.com
SBCA Inculpates Palm Builders For Launching A Housing Scheme Without NOC

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 10:45 PM

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has served a notice to the Palm Builders and Developers for allegedly launching a housing scheme without obtaining No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the authority

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has served a notice to the Palm Builders and Developers for allegedly launching a housing scheme without obtaining No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the authority.

According to a letter served to the building by the Deputy Director SBCA Qasimabad here Friday, the builder had been given 7 days to explain their position.

"... as to why the action may not be taken for sealing the booking office and filing a prosecution case against you under the provisions of Sindh Building Control Ordinance 1979/82 accordingly," the notice stated. The builder, according to the SBCA launched the scheme, carried out advertisement and booked the plots for the housing scheme named Palm Royal Residency without obtaining sale and advertisement NOCs from the SBCA.The NOCs were mandatory for the public sale of the commercial projects and housing schemes.

Earlier on November 3, the same builder was served another notice by the Directorate of Planning and Development Control of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA).That letter had also given 7 days to the builder to explain their position about illegally occupying an abandoned water course of the Irrigation Department as well as a small part of land which was under litigation for the same housing scheme. The Palm group has emerged as the leading real estate developer in Hyderabad over the last few years. The group has so far launched 5 housing schemes on Hyderabad Bypass road.The Palm Royal Residency or Palm 5 was launched in the first week of September this year.

The scheme became Hyderabad 's first housing scheme in which balloting was conducted to sell the plots because against around 700 plots in the scheme, the builder had reportedly received over 9,000 application forms.

