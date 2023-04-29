UrduPoint.com

SBCA Issues Explanation Notices To AD, Building Inspector For Harassing Builders.

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2023 | 09:51 PM

SBCA issues explanation notices to AD, Building Inspector for harassing builders.

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has served explanation notices to Assistant Director Hyderabad Region Mumtaz Ali Lashari and Building Inspector Hyderabad Region Ameer Hussain Zardari who have been blamed for harassing the builders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has served explanation notices to Assistant Director Hyderabad Region Mumtaz Ali Lashari and Building Inspector Hyderabad Region Ameer Hussain Zardari who have been blamed for harassing the builders.

According to the notice issued on Friday, the two officers had been directed to submit replies within three days failing which action against them would be taken under Regulation four of Efficiency and Disciplinary Regulations, 2016, of SBCA.

"A complaint has been received from the Chairman of Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) that you are harassing the members of ABAD," reads the explanation notice.

"Your such act is negligence on your part and provides sufficient grounds for imposing on you the penalty," it added.

Earlier on April 27, the DG SBCA Muhammad Ishaque Khuhro relieved Regional Director Hyderabad Region Muhammad Raqeeb from his BS-19 post and assigned his charge to BS-20 Additional DG Abdul Hameed Zardari.

Raqeeb has been removed because of his alleged regular absence from duty which was also a part of the complaint of ABAD.

In his April 17 letter, ABAD Hyderabad chapter's head Engr Faraz Memon complained that Raqeeb attended his office only once or twice a month.

On March 24, the Additional DG Zardari also paid a surprise visit to the Hyderabad office of SBCA and found 6 officers absent including Raqeeb and 5 other BS-18 Deputy Directors.

Related Topics

Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Visit Hyderabad March April 2016 Post From

Recent Stories

Local administration finalizes arrangement to cope ..

Local administration finalizes arrangement to cope with rain

3 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

3 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

3 minutes ago
 Circle officer Special Branch killed in road misha ..

Circle officer Special Branch killed in road mishap

3 minutes ago
 Yates edges Pinot in high-level duel for Romandie ..

Yates edges Pinot in high-level duel for Romandie lead

3 minutes ago
 Formula One: Azerbaijan Grand Prix sprint race res ..

Formula One: Azerbaijan Grand Prix sprint race results

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.