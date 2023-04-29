SBCA issues explanation notices to AD, Building Inspector for harassing builders.

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has served explanation notices to Assistant Director Hyderabad Region Mumtaz Ali Lashari and Building Inspector Hyderabad Region Ameer Hussain Zardari who have been blamed for harassing the builders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has served explanation notices to Assistant Director Hyderabad Region Mumtaz Ali Lashari and Building Inspector Hyderabad Region Ameer Hussain Zardari who have been blamed for harassing the builders.

According to the notice issued on Friday, the two officers had been directed to submit replies within three days failing which action against them would be taken under Regulation four of Efficiency and Disciplinary Regulations, 2016, of SBCA.

"A complaint has been received from the Chairman of Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) that you are harassing the members of ABAD," reads the explanation notice.

"Your such act is negligence on your part and provides sufficient grounds for imposing on you the penalty," it added.

Earlier on April 27, the DG SBCA Muhammad Ishaque Khuhro relieved Regional Director Hyderabad Region Muhammad Raqeeb from his BS-19 post and assigned his charge to BS-20 Additional DG Abdul Hameed Zardari.

Raqeeb has been removed because of his alleged regular absence from duty which was also a part of the complaint of ABAD.

In his April 17 letter, ABAD Hyderabad chapter's head Engr Faraz Memon complained that Raqeeb attended his office only once or twice a month.

On March 24, the Additional DG Zardari also paid a surprise visit to the Hyderabad office of SBCA and found 6 officers absent including Raqeeb and 5 other BS-18 Deputy Directors.