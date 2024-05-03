SBCA reinforces vigilance to check illegal construction, sets complaint cells

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), strengthened vigilance and enforcement to check illegal and unauthorized construction activities while complaint cells have been set up to receive and redress public grievances as well.

Director General SBCA, Abdul Rasheed Solangi has directed all Building Inspectors, Senior Building Inspectors, Assistant Directors, and Deputy Directors to undertake thorough inspections of their respective jurisdictions to identify and halt any illegal and unauthorized construction activity.

The directives issued mandate the officers of taking immediate action to cease and demolish them, if such activities are discovered, said a statement issued here Friday.

District Directors are tasked with monitoring illegal construction activities on a rotational basis and they, on detection of any unauthorized construction within their areas, are mandated to report the responsible officers to the Director General for disciplinary proceedings under the Enforcement and Discipline Rules of the authority.

Additionally, all designated officers are required to provide a formal undertaking affirming their commitment to preventing illegal and unauthorized constructions within their areas of responsibility. The undertaking will be submitted to the relevant Director for official record-keeping.

The measures underscore the SBCA's unwavering commitment to maintaining the integrity of the construction industry and ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens, the DG maintained.

For ensuring lawful construction practices, combat illegal constructions and swiftly addressing public grievances, Sindh Building Control Authority has established District Complaint Cells (DCCs) across all districts of Karachi.

Assistant Director Maqsood Ali Qureshi has been posted as the in charge District Complaint Cell Karachi Central. Assistant Director Mainuddin has been assigned the charge of DCC Kemari, Taher Naeem Siddiqui for DCC South, Sheikh Arshad Ali for DCC West, Building Eng. Asma Ayoub for DCC East, Farah Ayub for DCC Malir, and Hooriya Rashid for DCC Korangi.