SBCA Sealed Buildings For Unapproved, Unauthorized Construction
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 10:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has sealed multiple residential and commercial structures because of unlawful and unapproved constructions.
A spokesman of the authority informed here on Tuesday that a commercial project in Latifabad, Unit No.
7, named Hero Tower, had been sealed because of construction works violating the approved map of the building.
He said the tower was a big commercial project in Latifabad.
Likewise, he added, the teams of SBCA also took action in Singhar Town and Liaquat Town housing schemes in Hyderabad rural taluka.
APP/zmb/
