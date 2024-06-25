SBCA sealed buildings for unapproved, unauthorized construction

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has sealed multiple residential and commercial structures because of unlawful and unapproved constructions.

A spokesman of the authority informed here on Tuesday that a commercial project in Latifabad, Unit No.

7, named Hero Tower, had been sealed because of construction works violating the approved map of the building.

He said the tower was a big commercial project in Latifabad.

Likewise, he added, the teams of SBCA also took action in Singhar Town and Liaquat Town housing schemes in Hyderabad rural taluka.

APP/zmb/