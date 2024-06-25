Open Menu

SBCA Sealed Buildings For Unapproved, Unauthorized Construction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 10:00 PM

SBCA sealed buildings for unapproved, unauthorized construction

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has sealed multiple residential and commercial structures because of unlawful and unapproved constructions.

A spokesman of the authority informed here on Tuesday that a commercial project in Latifabad, Unit No.

7, named Hero Tower, had been sealed because of construction works violating the approved map of the building.

He said the tower was a big commercial project in Latifabad.

Likewise, he added, the teams of SBCA also took action in Singhar Town and Liaquat Town housing schemes in Hyderabad rural taluka.

APP/zmb/

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad Housing

Recent Stories

Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in ..

Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict

1 minute ago
 Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in he ..

Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave

14 minutes ago
 Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rul ..

Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives

25 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed

3 hours ago
 PM announces duty-free solar panels for general pu ..

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public

4 hours ago
 Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 Wo ..

Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

5 hours ago
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

6 hours ago
 Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

6 hours ago
 TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

8 hours ago
 A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

9 hours ago
 Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

10 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan