SBCA seals building for not giving possession to allottees

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on Tuesday sealed Um-e-Habiba apartment in Latifabad unit 06 block-A for not handing over possession to the allottees since last several years.

The SBCA Hyderabad Deputy Director, on the directions of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), took action and sealed the building because allottees had registered complaints against builders for allotting same cottages in different Names.

The affected allottees have also demanded of the higher authorities to take action against the builder who had allotted same cottage to different persons and defrauded innocent citizens.