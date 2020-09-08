UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SBCA Seals Building For Not Giving Possession To Allottees

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 11:27 PM

SBCA seals building for not giving possession to allottees

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on Tuesday sealed Um-e-Habiba apartment in Latifabad unit 06 block-A for not handing over possession to the allottees since last several years

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on Tuesday sealed Um-e-Habiba apartment in Latifabad unit 06 block-A for not handing over possession to the allottees since last several years.

The SBCA Hyderabad Deputy Director, on the directions of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), took action and sealed the building because allottees had registered complaints against builders for allotting same cottages in different Names.

The affected allottees have also demanded of the higher authorities to take action against the builder who had allotted same cottage to different persons and defrauded innocent citizens.

Related Topics

Sindh National Accountability Bureau Hyderabad Same

Recent Stories

9 non-custom paid vehicles held in Dasht

4 minutes ago

Govt to rescue missing persons on priority in Mohm ..

4 minutes ago

Canada Chief Public Health Officer Says Rise in CO ..

4 minutes ago

US Sanctions Lebanese Politicians Ali Hassan Khali ..

7 minutes ago

Hot, humid weather remained in Balochistan

7 minutes ago

Court adjourns hearing of Paragon City case

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.