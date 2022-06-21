UrduPoint.com

SBCA Sets Up Rain Emergency Cell To Meet Any Eventuality

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2022 | 08:51 PM

SBCA sets up rain emergency cell to meet any eventuality

The management of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Hyderabad Region has set up the rain emergency cell here in its office at Civic Centre in order to meet eventualities if any during expected pre-monsoon heavy rainfall in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The management of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Hyderabad Region has set up the rain emergency cell here in its office at Civic Centre in order to meet eventualities if any during expected pre-monsoon heavy rainfall in Hyderabad.

The rain emergency cell will work round the clock with contact telephone number 022-9200217, the SBCA spokesman informed here on Tuesday advising the residents of dangerous buildings to vacate their residences.

The management of SBCA Hyderabad Region has already issued notices to residents of the dangerous declared buildings and asked the concerned staff to take action over the complaints in this regard, the spokesman said and advised the residents of the houses situated at the outer wall of Pacca Qila to shift safer places along with their family members before start of expected heavy rains.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad Family Rains

Recent Stories

More strike calls cloud summer for European low-co ..

More strike calls cloud summer for European low-cost airlines

13 minutes ago
 ANF seizes over 1553 kg drugs; arrests 54 includin ..

ANF seizes over 1553 kg drugs; arrests 54 including five women

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of four m ..

Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of four more Kashmiri youths

14 minutes ago
 KP Govt to officially celebrate 26 minorities' fes ..

KP Govt to officially celebrate 26 minorities' festivals in two years: CM's aide ..

14 minutes ago
 Malaysia making serious endeavours to mitigate sup ..

Malaysia making serious endeavours to mitigate supply chain problems: Chairman P ..

14 minutes ago
 Karachi Games to be held on Diamond Jubilee of Pak ..

Karachi Games to be held on Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan: Administrator Karachi

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.