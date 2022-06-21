SBCA sets up rain emergency cell to meet any eventuality

The management of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Hyderabad Region has set up the rain emergency cell here in its office at Civic Centre in order to meet eventualities if any during expected pre-monsoon heavy rainfall in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The management of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Hyderabad Region has set up the rain emergency cell here in its office at Civic Centre in order to meet eventualities if any during expected pre-monsoon heavy rainfall in Hyderabad.

The rain emergency cell will work round the clock with contact telephone number 022-9200217, the SBCA spokesman informed here on Tuesday advising the residents of dangerous buildings to vacate their residences.

The management of SBCA Hyderabad Region has already issued notices to residents of the dangerous declared buildings and asked the concerned staff to take action over the complaints in this regard, the spokesman said and advised the residents of the houses situated at the outer wall of Pacca Qila to shift safer places along with their family members before start of expected heavy rains.