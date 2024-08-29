SBCA Sets Up Rain Emergency Centers
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 11:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) In view of the potential heavy monsoon downpour, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) prepared a contingency plan and established 24/7 Rain Emergency Centers to deal with any emergency situation.
Director General of SBCA, Abdul Rasheed Solangi, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that a contingency plan has been prepared in collaboration with the district administration to handle any emergency situation that may arise during the anticipated monsoon rains.
The Rain Emergency Centers set up at the SBCA Annex Building and Civic Centre, Gulshan-e-Iqbal will work round the clock and will receive emergency calls from public at phone number 021-99232355.
The centers may also be contacted through the SBCA's social media pages, or via the official website (http://www.sbca.gos.pk).
The DG SBCA said that he was personally present at the Rain Emergency Centre along with his team while all SBCA Directors, along with their officers, will oversee their respective districts at the centers.
“The SBCA is in complete coordination with all relevant authorities, including the Deputy Commissioners, to deal with any emergency situation that may occur due to the expected rains,” Solangi emphasized.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt. believes in supremacy of law: Musadik10 minutes ago
-
Rana asks Balochistan leaders to resolve issues through dialogue20 minutes ago
-
BISE Larkana announces matriculation results30 minutes ago
-
Policeman martyred, two injured in operation against bandits in Katcha Areas1 hour ago
-
Cyber terrorism case: LHC grants 10-day protective bail to Aliya Hamza1 hour ago
-
Street Football Children team Pakistan's pride; Rana Mashhood2 hours ago
-
APHC leaders pay tribute to Syed Ali Gilani on martyrdom anniversary2 hours ago
-
PACCI demands to end imposition of 2 % Cess on export from KP2 hours ago
-
MoFEPT announces designated routes of Pink Bus Service2 hours ago
-
PM chairs high level meeting of political parties' leaders2 hours ago
-
Online registration system for private societies being developed: SMBR2 hours ago
-
Moazzam Jah Ansari assumes charge as IG Balochistan2 hours ago