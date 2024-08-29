Open Menu

SBCA Sets Up Rain Emergency Centers

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 11:30 PM

SBCA sets up Rain Emergency Centers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) In view of the potential heavy monsoon downpour, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) prepared a contingency plan and established 24/7 Rain Emergency Centers to deal with any emergency situation.

Director General of SBCA, Abdul Rasheed Solangi, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that a contingency plan has been prepared in collaboration with the district administration to handle any emergency situation that may arise during the anticipated monsoon rains.

The Rain Emergency Centers set up at the SBCA Annex Building and Civic Centre, Gulshan-e-Iqbal will work round the clock and will receive emergency calls from public at phone number 021-99232355.

The centers may also be contacted through the SBCA's social media pages, or via the official website (http://www.sbca.gos.pk).

The DG SBCA said that he was personally present at the Rain Emergency Centre along with his team while all SBCA Directors, along with their officers, will oversee their respective districts at the centers.

“The SBCA is in complete coordination with all relevant authorities, including the Deputy Commissioners, to deal with any emergency situation that may occur due to the expected rains,” Solangi emphasized.

