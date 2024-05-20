SBCA Warns Public Against Investing In Unapproved Housing Schemes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 09:35 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has advised public regarding investing in some housing schemes in the Hala Naka area because the same had been launched without securing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the authority.
The SBCA's spokesman informed here on Monday that the authority had sealed booking offices of such schemes but it was still important to caution the public against making investments in such projects.
He added that action had been taken against those schemes under section 82 of Sindh Building Control Ordinance, 1979.
The spokesman advised the public to verify the status of the housing schemes and commercial projects before investing their hard earned income and savings.
