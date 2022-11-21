UrduPoint.com

SBCA Workers' Union Urges Sindh Govt To Address Long Pending Issues Of Workforce.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 09:38 PM

The workers' union of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has urged the Sindh Government to address the long pending issues of the authority's workforce

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The workers' union of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has urged the Sindh Government to address the long pending issues of the authority's workforce.

At a meeting of the union in the premises of the authority's office here on Monday, the union's President Aqeel Laghari said the promotions of the employees were long overdue.

He claimed that many employees were awaiting promotions for the last 11 years, adding that the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) was also not holding its meetings.

He pointed out the issues of pensions, confirmation of contractual staff on Sindh High Court 's order, medical bills and regularization of staff working on the contract were among several problems which the employees had been confronting.

Laghari said the higher officers of the authority had time and again assured them that their problems would be resolved but to no avail.

