SBF Organizes Seminar On Transforming Pakistan Through Women Leadership

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 08:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Shaheed Bhutto Foundation (SBF), in collaboration with the Pakistan Human Resource Network (PHRN), successfully convened a pivotal event titled "Transforming Pakistan through Women Leadership" here on Friday.

The event brought together esteemed speakers and thought leaders who shared profound insights and perspectives on empowering women to lead and drive transformative change across Pakistan.

Asif Khan, CEO of the Shaheed Bhutto Foundation, emphasized the critical role of women in societal advancement, stating, "Women hold half of the sky and are less corrupt. When women occupy leadership positions, it fosters peace, enhances health, promotes education, and positively transforms the landscape of our nation."

Ms. Janaan Gull underscored the theme of empowerment, expressing, "Empowered women empower women," highlighting the ripple effect of female leadership in empowering communities and fostering sustainable development.

Ms. Valerie Khan addressed the persistent challenges faced by women in Pakistan, focusing on gender inequality and discrimination, while Ms. Afshan Tehseen explored the profound impact of women's leadership on economic growth and development.

Ms. Nusrat Perveen advocated for creating a supportive environment conducive to nurturing women leaders, emphasizing the importance of inclusive policies and initiatives. Ms. Manal spoke passionately about the role of education and skills development in empowering women and ensuring their meaningful participation in leadership roles.

Ms. Maria Rafique celebrated women who are high achievers and hold pivotal roles in crucial departments, noting that their achievements serve as inspirations for others.

Mr. Farhatullah Babar commended the organizers for conducting the seminar and shed light on the pivotal role of women's empowerment in shaping a progressive society. The collaboration between the Shaheed Bhutto Foundation and PHRN reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing gender equality and fostering an environment where women thrive as leaders and change-makers, he said.

The event concluded with a call to action for continued advocacy and implementation of strategies to promote women's leadership across all sectors of society.

