SBKWU playing vital role in provision of quality education to female students of province: Dr. Sajida

Vice Chancellor of Sardar Bahadur Khan Women's University (SBKWU) Prof. Dr. Sajida Noorin Tuesday said the SBKW was providing quality education to 10,000 female students of the province in order to remove the darkness of ignorance from the society

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor of Sardar Bahadur Khan Women's University (SBKWU) Prof. Dr. Sajida Noorin Tuesday said the SBKW was providing quality education to 10,000 female students of the province in order to remove the darkness of ignorance from the society.

She said the SBKWU's team was always striving for the educational, economic and social advancement of women and were working on merit to achieve their goals in spite of numerous problems in this regard.

She expressed these views while addressing a function organized at SBKWU regarding Breast Cancer awareness.

The First Lady of Pakistan, Samina Arif Alvi attended the ceremony as Chief Guest. Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information Ms. Bushra Rind and Member Balochistan Assembly Ms. Mah Jabeen Sheeran, SBKWU Registrar Dr. Zarina Waheed, Controller, a large number of university staff and students participated in the ceremony.

Addressing the function, the SBKWU VC said the special interest was being taken by the Federal government to improve quality of education in the country including Balochistan, adding, the fruits of which were being reached to the people.

She said the SBKWU was playing key role in providing quality education to female students of province within its limited resources.

She said recently SBKWU has taken steps to empower the students of the varsity with the help of Ehsas Program, Successful Youth Program, NEFTAC and other governmental and non-governmental organizations.

Awareness campaign on breast cancer should be intensified in the province so that women could fight the disease and women could play their role in the development of the province, she concluded.