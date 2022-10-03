SBKWU striving to promote quality of education in Balochistan: Faria

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University (SBKWU) is striving to promote quality education of girls in the province under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Sajida Noreen.

This was stated on Monday by In-Charge of SBKWU Faria Muhammad during the conversation with the students about the importance of standard education saying that quality education was main sources of development of any society and the country.

"It is very important for the mother to be educated for the best upbringing of the child,"she said, adding that according to the intellectuals, the knowledge of a man was the education of an individual, while the education of a woman was the education of a family.

She said that Napoleon said, "Give me educated mothers, than i would give you the best nation.

She said that it was a fact that behind every successful person there must be a woman saying that the positive effects of efforts to promote women's education in the province were being appeared.

Professor Dr. Khalida Noreen is dynamic and highly educated, whose special interest and efforts are not only promoting women's education, but she is teaching and training the students according to the modern requirements, she noted.