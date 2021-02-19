UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SBP Allows Exporters To Make More Types Of Payments To Promote Exports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 11:16 PM

SBP allows exporters to make more types of payments to promote exports

Exporters of goods and services, including IT based services, are allowed to retain a certain portion of their exports proceeds in their Special Foreign Currency Accounts (SFCAs).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ):Exporters of goods and services, including IT based services, are allowed to retain a certain portion of their exports proceeds in their Special Foreign Currency Accounts (SFCAs).

The fund from these accounts, however, could be utilized for specified purposes only, said a news release on Friday.

Over time the types of payments that exporters need to make have increased as exports are becoming more diversified.

In order to facilitate the exporters, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has now broadened the purposes for which the funds retained in these SFCAs can be utilized. Banks are allowed to make payment from the accounts for a number of new purposes in addition to existing ones. However, there is no change in the percentage of export proceeds allowed to exporters for retention in these accounts.

Exporters shall be able to use SFCAs to make payments abroad for a number of additional purposes including advertisement, promotion, marketing, brand building etc. abroad; subscription fee for participation in foreign exhibitions & fairs; payment for foreign consultant's fee; travel expenses abroad; warehousing services, insurance expenses and shelf space expenses aboard; lab testing charges; audit/inspection/certification charges; logistics charges; refund of advance payment received against goods or services; payments for registration of patents, copyrights, drug registration, license fee etc.

Moreover, payment for acquisition of digital services from abroad, operational expenses of liaison/ marketing/ representative offices abroad etc. and investment in subsidiaries or joint ventures abroad can also be made using the funds held in above-mentioned accounts subject to applicable regulatory framework.

It is expected that the revised instructions would help a great deal to our exporters in promoting their products and brands abroad, which would not just increase their footsteps in foreign jurisdiction but would also increase their exports business. SBP would continue with its resolve to facilitate the business community, particularly the exporters, through creating an enabling regulatory environment conducive to fulfill their legitimate needs.

Relevant provisions of Chapter 12 of Foreign Exchange Manual have been updated, in this regard. The circulars issued to banks announcing above policy measures can be accessed at the following link:https://www.sbp.org.pk/epd/2021/FECL2.htm

Related Topics

Exchange Exports Business State Bank Of Pakistan From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Rajhi powers his way into b ..

3 minutes ago

AJK Revenue Minister Farooq Sikandar's resignation ..

18 minutes ago

UK Springer Spaniel Max Becomes 1st Ever Pet to Re ..

18 minutes ago

Macron Says If EU, US Fail to Provide Vaccines to ..

18 minutes ago

Tuchel takes blame for Ziyech struggles at Chelsea ..

18 minutes ago

Biden Warns Against Returning to Cold War

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.