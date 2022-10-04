SBP and LAC organize Mehfil-e-Naat in connection with Ashra Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH)

Sports Department and Sports Board Punjab in collaboration with Alhamra Arts Council organized a Mehfil-e-Naat in connection with Ashra Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) here at Government College University (GCU) on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Sports Department and sports board Punjab in collaboration with Alhamra Arts Council organized a Mehfil-e-Naat in connection with Ashra Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) here at Government College University (GCU) on Tuesday.

Government College University Vice-Chancellor Asghar Zaidi, Director Lahore Art Council Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Director Admin SBP, Syed Umair Hassan and a large number of male and female students from different colleges and universities attended the Mehfil-e-Naat.

More than 30 male and female students of different colleges and universities presented naats.

Government College University Vice-Chancellor Asghar Zaidi on this occasion said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is an excellent demonstration of truthfulness, balance, justice, coexistence and compassion. He (PBUH) is a blessing for the entire universe.

"Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a role model for every person of this world who believes in Allah and the Day of Judgment".

Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan said Muslims across the world celebrate this great occasion every year with full religious fervor and the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is truly a great source of inspiration and guidance for every Muslim.

Syed Umair Hassan said that Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab will organize several naat, qira't and milad ceremonies to celebrate Ashra Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) in a befitting manner. "The life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a never ending stream of guidance for all human beings and his legacy will enlighten our lives forever," he added.

Later, shields and certificates were distributed among all the participants of Mehfil-e-Naat.